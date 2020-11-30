Mou Signed between Punjab police, Sundas Foundation for provision of blood donations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that Punjab Police was fully aware of its social responsibilities as a part of the community as well as ensuring safety of life and property of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the office of Sundas Foundation here.

The IG Punjab said that Punjab police officer and officials would continue to play a leading role in every mission of service to humanity. He further said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and Sundas Foundation for providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia was a continuation of the same glorious tradition under which in all police lines, offices, field formations, units and Safe City authorities, blood donation camps would be set up from time to time and blood donations would be made on a regular basis for children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases.

While appreciating the role of Sundas Foundation in providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia, he added that the database of police personnel data would be shared with Sundas Foundation so that the records of all employees would be stored in digital software and in addition to emergencies, routinely collect blood from them when needed to help affected children.

He further said that after 90 days any donor could donate blood again so the IT team of Punjab Police would design a program to donate blood by the registered donor police personnel again after the stipulated period under the SMS alert system by which they may donate blood again.

He further said that thalassemia was a dangerous disease which killed millions of people in Pakistan every year so young people should avail free blood test facility from Sundas Foundation before marriage so that the next generation was protected from possible disease. He further said that Punjab Police were standing by the Health department and other agencies to play its full role in the fight against Thalassemia and Cancer and would continue to work with other agencies and organizations to alleviate the plight of the patients.

The IG Punjab gave gifts to the children suffering from thalassemia in Sundas Foundation and spent some time with them. On this occasion, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of Punjab Police while Khalid Abbas Dar on behalf of Sundas Foundation.

Responding to questions from media persons, IG Punjab said that under the MoU, blood donation camps would be set up in police lines and other police offices in all districts of the province in which thousands of police personnel from constable level to senior officers would donate blood.

He appreciated the efforts of Yasin Khan, President of Sundas Foundation, Munu Bhai (late), Khalid Abbas Dar, Hassan Nisar, Sohail Warraich and Asif Affan, for a significant role in this cause of service to humanity.

Yasin Khan, President of Sundas Foundation, thanked the IG Punjab and said that the signing of this MoU with the Punjab Police would be special help in alleviating the plight of the anemic children. He further said that the cooperation of Punjab Police for the recovery of children suffering from cancer was exemplary.