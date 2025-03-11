MoU Signed Between SCCI, Enablers To Promote E-commerce
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and “Enablers”, a largest e-Commerce network to jointly work for promotion of online businesses and trade. SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and Head of "Enablers" Peshawar Campus Nosheen signed the agreement during a ceremony held at th e chamber house.
On the occasion, the chamber senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, officials from Enablers, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan and other officials were present.
Officials from Enablers briefed the meeting about main objectives of the agreement and the organization.The MoU aims to provide an e-commerce platform for men and women businesspeople to promote their products at local and international markets in an efficient manner.
Both sides have agreed to jointly conduct training and awareness sessions regarding e-commerce and business and skill development of entrepreneurs in various trades.
As per agreement, the Enablers will offer upto 50 percent concessions to members of the SCCI on various training programs.Fazal Moqeem while speaking on the occasion termed the agreement as an important step towards promotion of E-commerce and businesses.
The SCCI chief noted the importance of e-businesses has increased in the rapidly advancing world, urging the government and private sector to play a proactive role in promotion of online businesses and trade. Moqeem asserted that adopting the latest methods for promotion of products has become crucial while keeping in view the fast moving world and other challenges.
The chamber president asked men and women businesspeople to equip themselves with advanced technology and tools to promote their products in a befitting way at local and international markets.He hoped members will get information through training about e-commerce under the agreement that will help to promote online business and make them economically vibrant and self-sufficient.
