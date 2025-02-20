MoU signed between SCCI, RCCI to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors and attract investment in potentials through joint ventures (JVs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors and attract investment in potentials through joint ventures (JVs).

SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and RCCI president Usman Shaukat signed the agreement during a visit of the Rawalpindi Chamber delegation at the chamber house here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the chamber’s senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Businessman Forum leader, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Fuad Ishaq, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Saifullah, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Junaid Altaf, Gul Zaman, and Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saddar Gul, Fazal e Wahid, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and industrialist were present.

RCCI vice president Fahad Barlas, former presidents of the chamber Ch. A Arif, Saboor Malik, Saqib Rafiq, M.Nasir Mirza, M. Naveed Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi, and Imran and Sadar Sadiq were amongst the RCCI delegation.

Fazal Moqeem while speaking on the occasion said vast avenues are available to make investment through joint ventures in marble, gemstone, honey, handmade carpet, furniture, industrial mineral, and mines and natural resources like oil, gas and hydropower generation and other important sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked the RCCI members to take advantage of investment opportunities in the province.

The SCCI chief informed the meeting that the incumbent provincial government is working on a special incentive package for industrialization in K-P.

Moqeem Khan welcomed the signing of agreement with RCCI, stating that the move would help to strengthen collaboration between the two chambers, especially flourish economic activities through joint ventures and promote investment potentials of the both sides.

Ghazanfar Bilour also addressed the meeting, stressing sustainable and long-term collaboration between SCCI and RCCI.

He remarked that the business community generally, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various challenges and issues and emphasized a joint roadmap/strategy between the two chambers to address issues with the business community.

Former FPCCI president talked about cross border trade, stating that mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very low, which needs to be enhanced by revisiting policies and initiatives and concrete steps should be taken to remove the difficulties of the business community.

RCCI president Usman Shuakat, former presidents and senior members spoke on the occasion and called for cementing mutual collaboration and ties with SCCI and taking advantages from each other experts, investment opportunities, establishment close-liaison and enhancing mutual collaboration and coordination.

On the occasion, SCCI former president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Fuad Ishaq and others also addressed the meeting and welcomed the MoU with RCCI and called for strengthening mutual collaboration.

On the occasion, the participants also offered a prayer for the departed soul of the late senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.