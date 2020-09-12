UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed Between SIAL, Vision Air

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:27 PM

MoU signed between SIAL, Vision Air

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and the Vision Air International to develop Sialkot, start aircraft repair work, improve ground handling services, expand cargo business besides providing training to the SIAL staff

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):-:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and the Vision Air International to develop Sialkot, start aircraft repair work, improve ground handling services, expand cargo business besides providing training to the SIAL staff.

SIAL chairman Mian Naeem Javed presided over the function while Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer SIAL Babar Iqbal, Executive Director Vision Air Umair Ahsan, Senior Executive Vice President Farrukh Zaheer, Deputy Vice President Kashan Raza, Convener Business Development Committee Engr Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Naeem Akhtar and others were also present.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Vision Air International Capt Aijaz Ali Faizi said the SIAL and his company entered a new era in the world of aviation and the Sialkot Airport could prove to be a new major route between South East Asian countries and Europe, adding that the launching of aircraft repairs could also prove to be a great facility for domestic and foreign airlines.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed said it was an important milestone in the history of the Sialkot International Airport. "Now we are trying to introduce it to the world in a new way by equipping it with more modern facilities," he added.

He hoped that the two companies would work together to make the Sialkot Airport an ideal one.

After the ceremony, the participants visited the terminal building while SIAL shields were presented to the guests.

