MoU signed between Superior University,DBA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A ceremony was held to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Superior University Sargodha Campus and District Bar Association Sargodha (DBA)

here on Thursday.

The purpose of the MoU is to provide students with legal education, research, and professional

development opportunities through the Sargodha Bar.

The ceremony was attended by Director Superior University Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry,

President District Bar Association Advocate Rana Zafar Yasin, Assistant Registrar Malik Ayub Nasser,

Ms Inam Khan and all heads of teaching departments.

On this occasion, President District Bar Zafar Yasin said the Sargodha Bar had always provided

students with opportunities to progress, and the purpose of signing this MoU was to familiarize

students with modern demands of the present era after completing their degrees.