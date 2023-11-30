Open Menu

MoU Signed Between Superior University,DBA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 06:08 PM

MoU signed between Superior University,DBA

A ceremony was held to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Superior University Sargodha Campus and District Bar Association Sargodha (DBA)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A ceremony was held to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Superior University Sargodha Campus and District Bar Association Sargodha (DBA)

here on Thursday.

The purpose of the MoU is to provide students with legal education, research, and professional

development opportunities through the Sargodha Bar.

The ceremony was attended by Director Superior University Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry,

President District Bar Association Advocate Rana Zafar Yasin, Assistant Registrar Malik Ayub Nasser,

Ms Inam Khan and all heads of teaching departments.

On this occasion, President District Bar Zafar Yasin said the Sargodha Bar had always provided

students with opportunities to progress, and the purpose of signing this MoU was to familiarize

students with modern demands of the present era after completing their degrees.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha Progress Superior All

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan reacts to misinformation surrounding ca ..

Nimra Khan reacts to misinformation surrounding car accident

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab governor

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

9 minutes ago
 Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to comba ..

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to combat electricity theft

29 minutes ago
 COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

20 minutes ago
 Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies ag ..

Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies aged 65

24 minutes ago
PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

24 minutes ago
 Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

31 minutes ago
 Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

31 minutes ago
 Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting ..

Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting that killed 3

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorr ..

Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorrow

39 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan