MoU signed between TEVTA, '66 Scholarships Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) secured 200 scholarships for its 3-year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) and 2-year G-II Certificate Course students with the assistance of `The 66 Scholarships Foundation' for the year 2019-20.

According to TEVTA spokesperson, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Foundation Chief Executive Officer Naveed Afraz here on Tuesday at the TEVTA Secretariat.

Under the programme, scholarships awarded to 200 deserving and needy students would amount to Rs 2 million in monetary terms, while the duration of the MoU for award of scholarships is five years.

The meeting ended with a word of thanks by Chairperson TEVTA and presentation of souvenirs to the guests.