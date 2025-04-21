MoU Signed Between USKT, Punjab Bar Council
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 07:56 PM
The University of Sialkot (USKT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Bar Council
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)
with the Punjab Bar Council.
According to the USKT, Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman,
Director Dr Asif Khan and Lecturer Gohar Masood Qureshi participated from the USKT.
The Representatives from the Punjab Bar Council included Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Irfan
Sadiq Tarar, Chairman Legal Education Committee Muhammad Ahmed Qayyum,
Secretary Punjab Bar Council Rafaqat Ali Sohal and Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan
Shamshad Ahmed Bajwa and Advocate High Court Asim Iqbal.
The vice chancellor signed the MoU and emphasized the importance of aligning legal education
with the latest policies of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation
'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman
Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs
OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, Palestinian issues: AJK Preside ..
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held11 minutes ago
-
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns11 minutes ago
-
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold Medal11 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Multan31 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio eradication efforts, calls for stronger micro-level planning31 minutes ago
-
CM launches SMART environment protection force31 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of 5 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia31 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo31 minutes ago
-
Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD31 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College31 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide jus ..31 minutes ago