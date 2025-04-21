Open Menu

MoU Signed Between USKT, Punjab Bar Council

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 07:56 PM

The University of Sialkot (USKT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Bar Council

According to the USKT, Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman,

Director Dr Asif Khan and Lecturer Gohar Masood Qureshi participated from the USKT.

The Representatives from the Punjab Bar Council included Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Irfan

Sadiq Tarar, Chairman Legal Education Committee Muhammad Ahmed Qayyum,

Secretary Punjab Bar Council Rafaqat Ali Sohal and Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan

Shamshad Ahmed Bajwa and Advocate High Court Asim Iqbal.

The vice chancellor signed the MoU and emphasized the importance of aligning legal education

with the latest policies of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

