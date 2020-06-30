(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ): Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Scouts Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for raising security of Diamer Basha Dam Project, it was officially said on Monday.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at WAPDA House. WAPDA General Manager (HRD) Brig Shoaib Taqi (Retd) and GB Scouts Director General (DG) Brig Zia-ur-Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Member (Water) and GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and other senior WAPDA security officers also witnessed signing of the MoU, said a WAPDA statement released to the media .

"The GB Scouts Wing for Diamer Basha Dam Project is a significant omen for implementation of the project.

Since Diamer Basha Dam is being constructed in a remote area, the adequate security measures in the project area are of immense importance for smooth and timely completion of the project. The GB Scouts Wing will play an important role for providing safe and secure working environment in the project area by utilizing their professional capabilities to the maximum for putting in place an effective security mechanism in the project area", it said.

It is pertinent to mention that the multi-purpose Diamer Basha Dam is being constructed on River Indus, 40 kilometers downstream of Chilas town. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29, the statement added.