MoU Signed For Collaboration On Youth Empowerment By Developing Enterprise, Livelihood
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 06:08 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment & development services for home based workers and IDEA, to collaborate towards empowering youth through development of enterprise and livelihood
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment & development services for home based workers and IDEA, to collaborate towards empowering youth through development of enterprise and livelihood.
The agreement was signed by Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO Kraftes and Ismail Mohammad, Project Manager TREE project of IDEA, an organization that has been working in the development sector for last many years and which encourages development and acceleration of new ideas.
“Through this partnership, Krafters and IDEA will embark on a journey towards sustainable entrepreneurship and youth development under the HUB app-based initiative,” said Syed Zahid Ali Shah
He added that Krafters, which boasts a network of over 9,000 home based workers, has also developed a digital App to guide individuals towards business establishment and business development through skill development, capacity building, startups, and market linkages.
Under the partnership, the beneficiaries of IDEA TREE project will be engaged initially, setting the foundation for sustainable development in diverse sectors, including financial inclusion, digital marketing and entrepreneurship.
Key highlights of the training include onboarding of skilled youth onto Hub portal, offering guidance on business registration, financial inclusion, value chains, and market linkages.
Specialized training sessions will be arranged for the first batch of 50 youth, focusing on enterprise development, product innovation, and marketing strategies.
“This partnership marks a significant step towards building resilient businesses and creating brighter futures for youth by offering opportunities and driving transformation,” Zahid Ali Shah emphasized.
It is noteworthy that Krafters has recently extended its outreach to the highly marginalized transgender community by offering training in skill development and digital marketing.
This step toward financial inclusion aims to provide equal opportunities for transgender individuals, enabling them to learn valuable skills such as embroidery, stitching, beautician training, and cooking.
Additionally, transgender trainees will be equipped with e-commerce skills to continue and expand their businesses as home-based workers. The app based initiative of Krafters is a step towards the 5e framework of the government of Pakistan towards empowerment, e-governance and equity.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre
Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future
National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions
KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait
PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK, says Schools will br ..
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
Stock markets diverge tracking Trump plans
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
Russia says captured Kharkiv region village in westward push
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC nominates Prof. Dr M. Kamran as VC NTC31 minutes ago
-
Arrangements completed to resume construction of Rathwa Hariyam bridge31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi promises to address Mohmand Tribe issues31 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlight need for Legislative Reforms to empower women31 minutes ago
-
DC Tank terms resolution of peoples’ issues as top priority31 minutes ago
-
WSSC launched cleanliness drive in neighborhood councils of UC Dewala31 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Turkish envoy discuss religious harmony, job opportunities for Pakistanis in Turkiye31 minutes ago
-
Car thief killed in shooting with Taxila Police, stolen vehicle recovered31 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for online gambling31 minutes ago
-
Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches crackdown on encroachments41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO brief 42nd mid-career management course delegation on regional progress41 minutes ago