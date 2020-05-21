UrduPoint.com
MOU Signed For Entrepreneurship Education,ventures In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed Thursday between Cambridge Advisor Network and IdeaGist to foster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan.

Hassan Syed, founder IdeaGist and Azhar Rizvi, CEO of Cambridge Advisors Network (CAN) signed the MoU to jointly promote innovation and entrepreneurship education and ventures in Pakistan.

On this occasion Azhar Rizvi, CEO � CAN, author of Entrepreneuring Pakistan and chairman Standing Committee on Emerging Technologies said that creating entrepreneurial culture and mindset was one of the key foundations of taking Pakistan into the 4th industrial revolution.

Founder IdeaGist Hassan Syed said that COVID-19 has challenged us in many ways but there was an opportunity through technology entrepreneurship where Pakistani youth and technopreneurs can form an alliance in the global market place. He said that IdeaGist will be accepting applications immediately after Eid for new entrepreneurial opportunities.

More Stories From Pakistan

