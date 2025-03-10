MoU Signed For Facilitating Female Prisoners In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Secretary of the Women Development Department, Saira Atta and the Inspector General of Prisons, Malik Shujauddin Kasi, under the leadership of Provincial Advisor for Women Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi.
The purpose of this agreement is to ensure the provision of better facilities, welfare, and legal assistance for female prisoners in Balochistan’s prisons.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi stated that dozens of women are imprisoned in various jails across Balochistan and they require basic facilities and legal support.
The Women Development Department is committed to providing all necessary facilities to ease their difficulties in prison and to ensure a safe and improved environment for them.
She emphasized that, under this MoU, the Women Development Department would offer legal assistance, psychological support, healthcare facilities, and vocational training opportunities for incarcerated women so that they could lead an independent and dignified life after their release.
Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi further stated that their goal is to ensure that female prisoners receive the same rights and facilities that are their constitutional and legal entitlement.
The Women Development Department and the Prisons Department would work together under this agreement to provide educational and vocational training opportunities for female inmates, enabling them to build a better future after their release.
Special programs will be introduced in prisons focusing on mental health and self-reliance, she said.
She also mentioned that the Women Development Department is considering establishing special centers in all prisons of Balochistan for female inmates, where they would be provided with professional training, education, and improved healthcare facilities.
Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi concluded that signing this MoU for female prisoners is an important step by the Government of Balochistan, which would serve as a milestone in protecting women's rights and improving their quality of life.
