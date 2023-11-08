Open Menu

MoU Signed For Facility Of Hearing-impaired Individuals At Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 11:25 PM

A significant milestone in enhancing accessibility for hearing-impaired individuals was achieved as the launch ceremony of the "Connect Hear" mobile app took place at the Sindh Boys Scout Auditorium

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including the DIGP - Admin, representatives from Connect Hear, and police officers.

During the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Karachi Police and Connect Hear, paving the way for a revolutionary change in the way police stations handle complaints from the hearing-impaired community.

The "Connect Hear" app will serve as a vital tool for police officers, enabling them to better comprehend the grievances of hearing-impaired citizens, facilitating the filing of reports and acquiring relevant information.

This innovative app will be seamlessly integrated into the mobile devices of concerned officers stationed at police precincts, ensuring its widespread use.

Speaking about this groundbreaking initiative, DIGP - Administration Karachi, Imran Yaqub, emphasized Karachi Police's commitment to bolstering operational capabilities through technology. The collaboration with Connect Hear represents a pivotal step in achieving this goal.

Furthermore, this partnership not only bestows a digital identity upon the Karachi Police but also signifies a significant milestone in modernizing the law enforcement process, ensuring a more inclusive and efficient approach to serving the community.

The "Connect Hear" mobile app stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in making society more inclusive and accessible for all.

