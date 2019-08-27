UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed For Free Education To Children Of Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:48 PM

MoU signed for free education to children of police martyrs

Islamabad police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Millennium Roots School for free education to children of police martyrs and 20 percent fee concession to the serving officers of the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Islamabad police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Millennium Roots School for free education to children of police martyrs and 20 percent fee concession to the serving officers of the force.

A ceremony was held in connection with this MoU which was attended among others by IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Naveed Atif, AIG (Operations) Ms. Sumera, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider, SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi, Chief Executive Officer Millennium Roots School Ch. Faisal Mushtaq and others.

As per agreement, the Millennium Roots School will provide 100 percent free education to the children of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police martyrs while upto 20-30 percent discount will be given to the children of officers of ICT Police.

On the occasion, the IGP thanked the management of the educational institution for this agreement.

He said welfare of Islamabad policemen was at top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policemen.

The Islamabad police chief said four agreements for free of cost education had been already signed with various educational institutions while efforts would remain continue to sign such agreements with well-reputed institutions.

He said police martyrs had sacrificed their lives for bright future of the next generation and every effort would be made for the welfare of their families as a humble gesture.

More Stories From Pakistan

