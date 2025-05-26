MoU signed for graduate refugee placement program

Innovative Development Organization (IDO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Center for Refugee and Migration Studies (ICRMS) at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) to facilitate the placement of graduated refugees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Innovative Development Organization (IDO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Center for Refugee and Migration Studies (ICRMS) at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) to facilitate the placement of graduated refugees.

According to press release issued here on Monday, supported by United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), this initiative is designed to enhance the practical application of knowledge and further develop the professional skills of refugee graduates.

Through this collaboration, IDO will offer a competitive and professional environment where graduates can gain hands-on experience, build their capacities, and prepare for meaningful employment opportunities.

This placement program reinforces IDO’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities through capacity building, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.