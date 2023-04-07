MoU signed for haemophilia treatment in Civil Hospital Hyderabad

The Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi (HWSK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) to provide treatment to haemophilia patients in Liaquat University (Civil) Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):The Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi (HWSK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) to provide treatment to haemophilia patients in Liaquat University (Civil) Hospital Hyderabad.

The HWSK spokesman informed here on Friday that efforts to establish a haemophilia centre in Hyderabad were being made by the Haemophilia Welfare Society for the last several years.

Yesterday, the spokesman informed that a delegation of HWSK led by its founder and Chief Executive Officer Raheel Ahmed and comprised of the Vice President Rana Asghar Ali, General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Dawood, Treasurer Fakhar Alam Zaidi, Abbas Ali and Arif Jamal visited Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and held meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Ikram Din Ujjan.

Vice Chancellor signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the university and Raheel Ahmed on behalf of the Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi.

Expressing his views, the Vice Chancellor termed the agreement as a major development and said that the university will provide all possible support in this regard.

According to MoU, Raheel Ahmed informed that with the support of the World Haemophilia Federation, the HWSK will provide free-of-cost treatment to 285 pre-registered patients of Liaquat University Hospital with timely diagnosis and prevention of this disease. The Haemophilia Welfare Society will also provide professional support for the training of the concerned doctors of the university, he added.