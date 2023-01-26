UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed For Medical Facilities To Sindh Police Employees

Published January 26, 2023

MoU signed for medical facilities to Sindh Police employees

The Sindh Police and Aga Khan Hospital and Medical College Foundation on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which the hospital would be providing medical facilities to all the employees of Sindh Police

The MoU was signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Interim CEO of Aga Khan Hospital, in a simple ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

According to MoU, the Aga Khan Hospital will be obliged to provide all the necessary treatment facilities to all employees of Sindh Police after being referred by the competent authority.

Among the provision of medical facilities, the victims of terrorism incidents, those injured in bomb blasts, diagnosis and treatment, medicines, surgery, etc. were noteworthy.

Under the MoU, the Aga Khan Hospital administration will ensure the provision of emergency services as well as admission and treatment to the Sindh Police employees while a 20% discount to Sindh Police employees in terms of treatment fees would also be provided by the hospital.

For the police officers, personnel and employees, it will be necessary to get a covering letter from AIGP - Welfare Sindh before admission in the hospital.

