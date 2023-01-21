MoU signed for medical facility to police employees

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MedAsk Pvt limited to provide medical facilities to its employees at discounted rates.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Nasir Akbar Khan has directed to ensure the best medical facilities for the policemen of the force and their families. Following his directions, SP (Headquarters) Saud Khan made efforts and signed an MoU with business developer Medask Pvt limited Dr Badar ul Islam.

According to this MoU, Medask would provide clinical laboratory testing at a 50 percent discount and pharmacy/medicine at a seven percent discount with free home delivery to the employees of the force.

The medical facilities could be availed round the clock and all over Pakistan.

The policemen or their families have been requested to keep NIC, departmental card or evidence of affiliation with Islamabad police with them during the visit to any branch of Medask.

AIG (General) Maria Mehmood said that such medical welfare steps were aimed to provide the best medical facilities to the cops and families of serving and martyred personnel.

She said that these steps are being taken to boost the morale of the officials.

