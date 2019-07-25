MoU signed for plantation of 20,000 saplings on N-5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):In connection with "Apni Shahrah Project" National Highway Authority ( NHA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ms. Asma Qadeer, MNA at NHA headquarters here Wednesday.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan programme, NHA is gradually moving forward to plant saplings along national highway and motorways network.

Plantation will be made on median from Gujrat to Kharian (20 Km) and Missa Kiswal to Mandra Toll Plaza (20 Km) segments of N-5. 10,000 saplings will be planted on each segment, thus total of 20,000 saplings will be planted in 40 km long area of median.

After the completion of agreed time of one year for plantation and 3 years maintenance, the median alongwith plantation will be handed back to NHA. NHA will monitor the project on regular basis. The progress report will be uploaded on NHA's website for reference of interested parties.