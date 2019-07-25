UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed For Planting 20,000 Saplings On N-5

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:38 AM

MoU signed for planting 20,000 saplings on N-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):In connection with "Apni Shahrah Project" National Highway Authority (NHA) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MNA Ms. Asma Qadeer at NHA headquarters.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan programme, NHA is gradually moving forward to plant saplings along national highway and motorways network, said a press release issued here.

Plantation will be made on median from Gujrat to Kharian (20 Km) and Missa Kiswal to Mandra Toll Plaza (20 Km) segments of N-5. 10,000 saplings will be planted on each segment, thus total of 20,000 saplings will be planted in 40 km long area of median.

After the completion of agreed time of one year for plantation and 3 years maintenance, the median along with plantation will be handed back to NHA. NHA will monitor the project on regular basis. The progress report will be uploaded on NHA's website for reference of interested parties.

