MoU Signed For Prevention Of Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

MoU signed for prevention of violence against women

Director General of an international NGO, OXFAM, called on Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chader, in her office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Director General of an international NGO, OXFAM, called on Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chader, in her office on Friday.

During the meeting, an MoU was signed regarding the prevention of violence against the women.

Punjab Women Protection Authority and OXFAM will mutually take preventing measures for coping with violence against the women.

The male staff of women based institutes/organizations will be trained that how they could provide legal and moral help to the afflicted women besides arranging sessions for increasing the capabilities and abilities of these employees.

Kaneez Fatima said that all out measures were being taken for safeguarding the rights of women.

