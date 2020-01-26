UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed For Prevention Of Violence Against Women

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:07 AM

MoU signed for prevention of violence against women

Director General OXFAM called on Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chader, in her office and reviewed measures regarding prevention of violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):Director General OXFAM called on Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chader, in her office and reviewed measures regarding prevention of violence against women.

During the meeting, an MoU was signed regarding the prevention of violence against women.

Punjab Women Protection Authority and OXFAM will mutually take preventing measures for coping with violence against women.

The male staff of women based institutes/organizations will be trained that how they can provide legal and moral help to the afflicted women besides arranging sessions for increasing the capabilities and abilities of these employees.

Kaneez Fatima said all out measures were being taken for safeguarding the rights of women.

