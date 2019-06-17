MoU signed for trainings on Clinical Governance

(@imziishan)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to establish a relationship to promote Clinical Governance in Healthcare management through collaborative research, trainings, seminars and conferences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to establish a relationship to promote Clinical Governance in Healthcare management through collaborative research, trainings, seminars and conferences.

The Service Delivery Standards developed by SHCC will be used for training and orienting the leaders in healthcare quality management.

PIM will offer various diploma programs developed by SHCC in the field of Healthcare. The MoU was signed by Dr. Minhaj Qidwai, CEO (SHCC) and Muhammmad Abid Hussain Executive Director PIM.

Dr. Minhaj Qidwai CEO, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) and Dr. Ayaz Mustafa Director Anti-Quackery (SHCC) attended debriefing meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) to curb HIV/AIDS outbreak in Sindh.

To train doctors and community health workers on infection control, a tripartite MoU will be signed between SHCC, Health Department and Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP).

Directorate of Anti-quackery Sindh Healthcare Commission sealed 80 healthcare establishments in Sindh in this week which were run by quacks.

Total number of clinics sealed till date is over 1080. In this week anti-quackery drive was focused in Karachi, Thatta, Ghotki, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Umar Kot.

Directorate of Complaint, (SHCC) received 70 complaint till date out of which 41 complaints were disposed of, 25 complaints are under process while four are sub-judice. The team conducted inspection at Magsi General Hospital, Safoora Goth to conduct investigation against complaint received.

Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation, SHCC issued 4876 registration certificates to Healthcare establishments (HCEs') till date. In this week they have received 204 new applications for registration and certificates were issued to 82 HCEs'. The team conducted inspection of Arifa Medical Complex hospital, North Karachi.