UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed For Trainings On Clinical Governance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:46 AM

MoU signed for trainings on Clinical Governance

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to establish a relationship to promote Clinical Governance in Healthcare management through collaborative research, trainings, seminars and conferences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to establish a relationship to promote Clinical Governance in Healthcare management through collaborative research, trainings, seminars and conferences.

The Service Delivery Standards developed by SHCC will be used for training and orienting the leaders in healthcare quality management.

PIM will offer various diploma programs developed by SHCC in the field of Healthcare. The MoU was signed by Dr. Minhaj Qidwai, CEO (SHCC) and Muhammmad Abid Hussain Executive Director PIM.

Dr. Minhaj Qidwai CEO, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) and Dr. Ayaz Mustafa Director Anti-Quackery (SHCC) attended debriefing meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) to curb HIV/AIDS outbreak in Sindh.

To train doctors and community health workers on infection control, a tripartite MoU will be signed between SHCC, Health Department and Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP).

Directorate of Anti-quackery Sindh Healthcare Commission sealed 80 healthcare establishments in Sindh in this week which were run by quacks.

Total number of clinics sealed till date is over 1080. In this week anti-quackery drive was focused in Karachi, Thatta, Ghotki, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Umar Kot.

Directorate of Complaint, (SHCC) received 70 complaint till date out of which 41 complaints were disposed of, 25 complaints are under process while four are sub-judice. The team conducted inspection at Magsi General Hospital, Safoora Goth to conduct investigation against complaint received.

Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation, SHCC issued 4876 registration certificates to Healthcare establishments (HCEs') till date. In this week they have received 204 new applications for registration and certificates were issued to 82 HCEs'. The team conducted inspection of Arifa Medical Complex hospital, North Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sukkur Thatta Ghotki Popular Islamic Modaraba

Recent Stories

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

47 seconds ago

Laundry: A significant majority of Pakistanis (80% ..

7 minutes ago

AJK has great potential for investment, tourism se ..

10 minutes ago

Crackdown against plastic bags intensified in KP, ..

3 minutes ago

Preliminary Results of Guatemalan Presidential Ele ..

3 minutes ago

Russian MiG-35 Fighter Among Prime Contenders to W ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.