Open Menu

MoU Signed For Welfare Of Govt. Employees In Attock

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:17 PM

MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock

The district administration of Attock and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) Lab Attock have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to provide special services to government employees and their families

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district administration of Attock and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) Lab Attock have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to provide special services to government employees and their families.

The agreement aims to enhance the welfare of government employees in the district.

Under this MoU, government employees will receive discounts on various medical services, including blood tests, MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays.

Additionally, they will be provided with appropriate coverage in case of accidents.

This initiative is expected to improve the overall well-being of government employees and their families.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza emphasized the district administration's commitment to employee welfare.

He welcomed the partnership with IDC Lab Attock, hoping for continued collaboration for public welfare. IDC Lab Attock Regional Supervisor Hammad Raheem highlighted the lab's dedication to providing quality medical services.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park ..

Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Priva ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM

2 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..

1 hour ago
 MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attoc ..

MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock

2 minutes ago
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of Sc ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with uni ..

Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister ..

6 minutes ago
 Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers ..

Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers plea bargain of 18 in corrupti ..

6 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE Pr ..

Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & ..

2 hours ago
 PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empowe ..

PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empower youth

7 minutes ago
 KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood ..

KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood protection measures

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan