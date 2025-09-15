MoU Signed For Welfare Of Govt. Employees In Attock
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:17 PM
The district administration of Attock and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) Lab Attock have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to provide special services to government employees and their families
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district administration of Attock and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) Lab Attock have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to provide special services to government employees and their families.
The agreement aims to enhance the welfare of government employees in the district.
Under this MoU, government employees will receive discounts on various medical services, including blood tests, MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays.
Additionally, they will be provided with appropriate coverage in case of accidents.
This initiative is expected to improve the overall well-being of government employees and their families.
Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza emphasized the district administration's commitment to employee welfare.
He welcomed the partnership with IDC Lab Attock, hoping for continued collaboration for public welfare. IDC Lab Attock Regional Supervisor Hammad Raheem highlighted the lab's dedication to providing quality medical services.
APP/rhn/378
