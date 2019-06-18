UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed On Protection Of Pakistani Workers' Rights In UAE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:43 PM

MoU signed on protection of Pakistani workers' rights in UAE

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in human resources sector, with an important clause to streamline the contractual employment regime for Pakistani workers and protect their rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in human resources sector, with an important clause to streamline the contractual employment regime for Pakistani workers and protect their rights.

Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Tahir Hussain Andrabi and UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli inked the document on the margins of the ongoing 108th session of International Labour Conference in Geneva.

To ensure legal and risk free working environment for Pakistani workforce upon arrival in the UAE, it has been decided that the employment job offer will be signed by both parties prior to the worker's departure from Pakistan, an official of Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

The job offer will clearly state the rights and obligations of the worker and employer and will also provide the basis for the Employment Contract to be registered in the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE have also decided to undertake joint activities including pre-departure and post-arrival educational programmes to improve the administration of contract employment cycle.

The Article 6 of the MoU deals with the dispute resolution between the worker and his employer. In case no amicable settlement is reached within six weeks of the complaint filed by the complainant, the complaint will be referred to the judicial authorities.�The two governments also agreed to establish a joint committee, which will meet regularly to monitor the implementation of MoU.

