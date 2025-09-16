Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 08:21 PM

MoU signed to boost global IT certifications

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FAST-NUCES aimed at expanding opportunities in Skill Development and Global Certifications for students and faculty. The MoU was formally signed by PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan and FAST-NUCES Rector Dr. Aftab Maroof

As per MoU, PITB’s Global IT Certifications Program will empower students and faculty members to earn internationally recognized certifications.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive 100% fee reimbursement through PITB’s online portal, ensuring financial ease and access to world-class learning opportunities.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By enabling access to international certifications, we are not only strengthening our talent pool but also ensuring that our graduates and professionals can compete and excel on the world stage.”

