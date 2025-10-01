MoU signed to boost livestock sector in Kohat Division

(@FahadShabbir)

In a major step towards the socio-economic uplift of Kohat Division, the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) In a major step towards the socio-economic uplift of Kohat Division, the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here.

The ceremony, held with simplicity yet dignity, was attended by senior officers of the concerned departments, project representatives, and other distinguished guests.

The agreement marks the formal launch of field operations under the long-awaited Livestock Sub-Project of KDDP.

The initiative aims to increase livestock production in rural areas of Kohat Division, improve the dairy sector, and ensure the welfare of local livestock farmers.

Officials speaking on the occasion termed the partnership a reflection of mutual cooperation and shared commitment for regional development.

They noted that the initiative would not only provide modern facilities and technical support to livestock keepers at the grassroots level but also create new employment opportunities.

It may be recalled that KDDP is a comprehensive government-backed development programme with multiple components, including agriculture, livestock, water resources, and rural development.

The formal commencement of livestock-related activities under this MoU is expected to prove a milestone for the division.

APP/ar-adi