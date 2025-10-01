MoU Signed To Boost Livestock Sector In Kohat Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:56 PM
In a major step towards the socio-economic uplift of Kohat Division, the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) In a major step towards the socio-economic uplift of Kohat Division, the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here.
The ceremony, held with simplicity yet dignity, was attended by senior officers of the concerned departments, project representatives, and other distinguished guests.
The agreement marks the formal launch of field operations under the long-awaited Livestock Sub-Project of KDDP.
The initiative aims to increase livestock production in rural areas of Kohat Division, improve the dairy sector, and ensure the welfare of local livestock farmers.
Officials speaking on the occasion termed the partnership a reflection of mutual cooperation and shared commitment for regional development.
They noted that the initiative would not only provide modern facilities and technical support to livestock keepers at the grassroots level but also create new employment opportunities.
It may be recalled that KDDP is a comprehensive government-backed development programme with multiple components, including agriculture, livestock, water resources, and rural development.
The formal commencement of livestock-related activities under this MoU is expected to prove a milestone for the division.
APP/ar-adi
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640
Sargodha University signs pact with Bargad to promote youth empowerment
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega corruption case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical, dental clinics visited to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations23 minutes ago
-
IHC rules wife's rights to receive maintenance expense is unconditional23 minutes ago
-
Driving license issuance up 500 pc as citizens rush to ITP offices23 minutes ago
-
Breast Cancer: A growing threat to human health23 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCI to present witnesses in blasphemy case23 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker sentenced to life imprisonment, Rs 400,000 fine33 minutes ago
-
One Killed, another injured in motorcycles collision on link road Muqeem Shah33 minutes ago
-
ADCR inspects survey teams working to assess damages caused by floods43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection53 minutes ago
-
ITP adds 15 new licensing desks at Faizabad to facilitate citizens53 minutes ago
-
Smog: Paddy farmers barred from burning crop remains53 minutes ago
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered1 hour ago