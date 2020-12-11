MoU signed to develop 'Sindh Human Rights Policy'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Sindh Human Rights Department and Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in developing Sindh Human Rights Policy and strengthening overall Human Rights Mechanisms in the province.

They would also provide a platform to enhance their collaboration and linkages with the departments contributing in protection and promotion of women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society, according to a communique.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at a local hotel here on Thursday. Secretary Human Rights Department Dr. Badar Jamil Mendhro signed the MoU on behalf of the department and Noor Muhammad Bajeer, CEO represented the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).

Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Department, VeerJi Kolhi , was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Badar Jamil Mendhro said that the aim of the MOU was to engage reputable civil society organizations in developing human rights policy and get support in strengthening human rights protection mechanism at provincial and district levels.

He said the provincial government has taken effective measures to protect rights of the vulnerable groups but there is a still need to take extra-measures by engaging the civil society organizations and the communities.

The special assistant said that the Human Rights department is chalking out a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation of human rights in the province and developing provincial human rights policy is one of its bold step towards protection and promotion of human in Sindh.

The Sindh government is fully committed to take action over all the human rights-related cases. He also spoke about growing concerns around religious extremism in the country.

CEO, Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) Noor Bajeer gave an overview of the importance of the Provincial Human Rights Policy after the 18th amendments. He said that the Sindh government has achieved a big milestones in terms of developing new laws and policies for protection and promotion of rights of the vulnerable communities including women, children, persons with disabilities, transgender, religious minority and the ultra poor people.