MoU Signed To Digitalize Health Sector Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Health Department and Telecom Foundation on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to digitalize the health system in the province

Caretaker Minister for Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, and General Manager Telecom Foundation Atifa Ehsan signed and exchanged the documents here at a ceremony.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, and General Manager Telecom Foundation Atifa Ehsan signed and exchanged the documents here at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamal Nasir said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a modern digital health system was being planned for the Punjab Health Department, which would initially provide basic health centres and facilities.

He said there would be less rush of patients in headquarters hospitals due to this system.

The minister informed that the system would start from Rawalpindi and digital health service would be more useful for patients above 60 years of age.

He said that under this system, smart belts, watches and mobile apps would be provided to the patients through which their health would be monitored at their homes 24 hours while in case of an emergency, it would be activated under the automatic system.

Dr Jamal said an ambulance would arrive at the doorstep of the patient and he would be admitted to the hospital in case of an emergency.

He said that digital beds would also be provided to needy patients and their health would be continuously monitored.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that in the first phase as a pilot project, the data of patients in two primary health centres would be digitalized and would be linked to the central system.

Dr Jamal Nasir further added that digital health service was a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government and would be gradually spread across Punjab.

CEO of Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, District Health Officer Rawalpindi Dr Ehsan Ghani, Director Films and Publications Hamid Javed Awan and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

