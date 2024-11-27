Open Menu

MoU Signed To Enhance Living Conditions For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Aurat Foundation (AF) and Inspector General (IG) Prisons Department at the IG Prisons Office Quetta.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Allauddin Khilji, Resident Director of Aurat Foundation, and Mr. Ishaque Zehri, Superintendent of Central Jail Quetta under the supervision of Malik Shuja Uddin Kasi, Inspector General of Prisons.

Allauddin Khilji and Ishaque Zehri said that the partnership aims to improve the living conditions and welfare of women and juvenile inmates in Quetta District Jail throughout the project period.

They said, this collaboration paves the way for the implementation of the “Enforcement of Technical Training and Rehabilitation Program for Juvenile Inmates in Quetta District Jail 2024-2025,” with the financial support of Muslim Charity.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to promoting the rights and welfare of women and juvenile inmates through education, rehabilitation, and infrastructural improvements, they mentioned.

Both officials maintained that the MoU formalized the implementation of the project “Enforcement of Technical Training and Rehabilitation Program for Juvenile Inmates in Quetta District Jail 2024-2025,” with the financial support of Muslim Charity.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to uphold human and fundamental rights, including the specific rights of women and juveniles as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, while endorsing the vision of the Prisons Department, they noted.

They said that key objectives under this partnership included providing educational courses such as Fine Arts and IT for juvenile inmates, promoting sports activities (both indoor and outdoor) for physical and mental well-being, enhancing the capacity of jail staff through targeted training program.

Offering mental health support to address psychological challenges faced by inmates, supplying raw materials for vocational activities benefiting women inmates, conducting repair and maintenance (Whitewash) of juvenile barracks and seven mosques within Quetta Jail and installing shade structures for the football and sports area to improve recreational facilities.

This collaboration signifies a holistic approach to rehabilitation, combining education, mental health, recreation, and infrastructural improvements, they added.

Officials said that the project is a testament to the shared vision of Aurat Foundation and the Prisons Department to create a more humane and supportive environment for incarcerated individuals, particularly women and juveniles.

Both departments are dedicated to working closely to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, fostering meaningful and sustainable changes in the lives of the inmates.

