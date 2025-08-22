MoU Signed To Ensure Availability Of Certified Seeds For Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which certified seeds of PSC would be available for farmers at Fauji Fertilizer Company’s Sona Sales Centers
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was present on the occasion.
Punjab Agriculture (Task Force) Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Fauji Fertilizer Company Chief Commercial Officer Muhammad Ali Janjua signed the MoU.
This agreement between Punjab Seed Corporation and Fauji Fertilizer Company would not only ensure easy availability of quality and certified seeds to farmers but also help boost agricultural productivity.
