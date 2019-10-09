MoU signed to establish Confucius Institute at University of Sargodha

Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha.

It was signed, along with other several MoUs during the first day of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

Pakistan Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi on behalf of Vice Chancellor Sargodha University and Deputy Director General of the Confucius Institute Headquarter in China signed the agreement in presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

This is the fifth Confucius institute being established in Pakistan to promote Chinese language and culture.

In July this year, the University of Sargodha had signed an MoU with Henan Normal University under which the two universities decided to cooperate for establishing the Confucius Institute and approached Henban last month for the purpose.

Already, this month, two Chinese language teachers from Henan Normal University have joined the University of Sargodha and started the Chinese languages classes as a prelude to the establishment and functioning of the Confucius Institute at the Sargodha University.