UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed To Establish Confucius Institute At University Of Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

MoU signed to establish Confucius Institute at University of Sargodha

Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha.

It was signed, along with other several MoUs during the first day of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

Pakistan Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi on behalf of Vice Chancellor Sargodha University and Deputy Director General of the Confucius Institute Headquarter in China signed the agreement in presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

This is the fifth Confucius institute being established in Pakistan to promote Chinese language and culture.

In July this year, the University of Sargodha had signed an MoU with Henan Normal University under which the two universities decided to cooperate for establishing the Confucius Institute and approached Henban last month for the purpose.

Already, this month, two Chinese language teachers from Henan Normal University have joined the University of Sargodha and started the Chinese languages classes as a prelude to the establishment and functioning of the Confucius Institute at the Sargodha University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Visit Sargodha July University Of Sargodha From Agreement

Recent Stories

Demand deficit resulting in massive unemployment: ..

3 minutes ago

National T20 Cup 2019 – schedule of press confer ..

6 minutes ago

US Ambassador pays visit to NUST

12 minutes ago

Governor SBP highlights results of reforms and sha ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 47.12 points t ..

53 seconds ago

One Person Arrested in Police Operation After Shoo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.