MoU signed to format first women universities consortium in Pakistan

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University joined hands with Government College of Women University (GCWU), Sialkot and Lahore College of Women University (LCWU), Lahore to form the First Women Universities Consortium in Pakistan.

The Three Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid (FJWU), Dr. Bushra Mirza (LCWU) and Dr. Rukhsana Kausar (GCWU) signed the Memorandum of Understanding to improve the effectiveness of female higher education institutions through inter-university cooperation.

It is decided that partner Universities will share expensive equipment, library resources, technical expertise, student exchange and other resources through mutually beneficial arrangements.

As women universities have specific requirements and they operate in a specific socio-cultural framework, therefore in higher education systems women universities should be dealt with accordingly and in this context, consortium members can collectively present such challenges effectively to the higher authorities, policy makers and government officials for better outcomes.

The main agenda of this consortium includes joint efforts to secure government and non-government funding for the development of consortia members, facilitation in policy making regarding women participation in societal development, identification of the new opportunities for cooperation of skill and capacity development of human resources, exploration of joint research projects and area of collaborations, promotion of joint seminars/ workshops/ training and development plan /conferences.

The initial idea of this consortium was proposed and developed by the Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid. The idea was very warmly welcomed by the member universities and a signing ceremony was held to initiate the proceedings.

In Pakistan, Women universities have laid the foundation for a social change by providing the women segregated spaces for education and employment. An increase in the number of women universities has helped expand female enrollment in higher education from 36 to 47 percent in recent years which attest to their mass appeal in conservative as well as enlightened sections.

The establishment of gendered universities is one of the basic steps in order to promote the agenda of equality in education, which is also one of the goals of SDGs. This consortium shall be an instrumental support in achieving the equality of education SDG goal in Pakistan.

