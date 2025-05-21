MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Gujrat (UoG) and the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday to foster collaboration between academia and industry

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) and the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday to foster collaboration between academia and industry.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Zahoor-ul-Haq (TI) participated in the ceremony and reiterated the university’s commitment to supporting the business community through research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development initiatives. He said the partnership would open new avenues for students and professionals, contributing to regional economic growth and development.

He termed the MoU a strategic step towards strengthening academia-industry cooperation for a sustainable and knowledge-based economy. Officials from the GTCCI welcomed the initiative, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in addressing industrial challenges and promoting innovation.