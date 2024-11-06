Open Menu

MoU Signed To Improve Justice Access For Vulnerable Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 06:21 PM

The Prosecutor General Punjab and the Justice Project Society on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen access to justice for marginalised communities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Prosecutor General Punjab and the Justice Project Society on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen access to justice for marginalised communities.

This agreement focuses on enhancing the capacity of stakeholders within Pakistan’s criminal justice system, with a particular emphasis on the rights and protection of vulnerable individuals.

Under this MoU, the Prosecutor General’s Office will support the Justice Project Society in executing various initiatives aimed at improving the justice delivery system. Both parties will work jointly to propose amendments and improvements to the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997. Their recommendations to the government will focus on issues such as excessive policing and over-incarceration.

Additionally, the partnership will extend to other legislative and policy reform areas, developing new or revised frameworks to address systemic challenges. A major focus will be on safeguarding the rights of convicted prisoners, especially those who are vulnerable, including individuals with mental illnesses, physical disabilities, and juveniles.

Commenting on the agreement, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized the state’s responsibility to ensure justice for all citizens. He affirmed that under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz, the Department of Prosecution is committed to enhancing justice access for every citizen.

