MoU Signed To Improve Lives Of Blind People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:13 AM

The Blind Resource Foundation Pakistan (BRFP) and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh on Thursday signed an MoU to improve lives of the blind people

They discussed the issues and challenges faced by the blind people and resolved to work together to improve the living standard of the blind people of the province.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh was also present on the occasion.

Waqar Yunus, President of BRFP highlighted the challenges faced by the blind community due to the non-availability of course printed in Braille.

He said that education was the most important factor in a human's life and blind students were deprived of this imperative blessing.

Pervaiz Sehar Secretary DEPD and Jalal uddin Meher Additional Secretary DEPD agreed with Waqar Younus.

BRFP voluntarily proposed to produce the Braille Soft Copy of the entire course from Grade I to Grade XII within a time period of 1 year.

Mohammad Shakeel General Secretary BRFP further added that Blind Resource Foundation Pakistan would also assist DEPD in printing the course in Braille so that Education can be made accessible for the BlindStudents.

Both the parties acknowledged that this will be a huge step in reshaping the lives of the blind people.

