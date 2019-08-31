MoU signed to increase collaboration between Xuzhou ,Peshawar

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Xuzhou, the Capital City of Chinese Province Jiangsu and Peshawar the Capital City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to further increase and strengthen collaboration and cooperation between the two capital cities, was signed here.The Vice Mayor of Xuzhou People's Government XU Donghai, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar signed the MoU while KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Abdul Karim Khan, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shandana Gulzar, MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Additional Chief Secretary KP Dr.Shahzad Bangash and a number of Chinese investors witnessed.Based on past friendly and brotherly relations, the two cities will establish and deepen friendly exchange relationship on the basis of friendly consultation.

The two cities will on the principles of equality and mutual benefit and on the basis of previous friendly exchanges in a broadly exchange of fields and facilitate the achievement of fruitful results in cooperation in areas of economy and trade, agricultural and technology, culture, education and public health etc.The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by a large number of industrialists and investors who expressed deep interest in investing in KP particularly in the fields of producing electric cars, tourism, mines and mineralexploration and tourism.

It is worth mentioning that Xuzhou is a major city in Jiangsu province of Republic of China. The city, is a national complex transport hub and the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone