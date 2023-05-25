UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed To Keep Book Vehicle Afloat For School Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 06:29 PM

MoU signed to keep book vehicle afloat for school children

School Education Department of South Punjab and Taleem-o-Agahi Pakistan on Wednesday formally signed an agreement to keep the mobile library initiative afloat to induce book reading habits among school children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):School Education Department of South Punjab and Taleem-o-Agahi Pakistan on Wednesday formally signed an agreement to keep the mobile library initiative afloat to induce book reading habits among school children.

Secretary school education department south Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan and CEO Taleem-o-Agahi Bela Raza Jameel signed MoU at a ceremony at the South Punjab Education secretariat here.

Mobile library initiative was launched to maximize school children's learning capacity, to create an urge to write and strengthen their bond with books through regular visits of 'Kitab Gari' to schools, Rana Saleem Khan said.

Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazhar Ul Haq and other education department officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Mobile Reading Bela Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

3 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

1 minute ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

17 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

18 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.