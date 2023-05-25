MoU signed to keep book vehicle afloat for school children

School Education Department of South Punjab and Taleem-o-Agahi Pakistan on Wednesday formally signed an agreement to keep the mobile library initiative afloat to induce book reading habits among school children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):School Education Department of South Punjab and Taleem-o-Agahi Pakistan on Wednesday formally signed an agreement to keep the mobile library initiative afloat to induce book reading habits among school children.

Secretary school education department south Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan and CEO Taleem-o-Agahi Bela Raza Jameel signed MoU at a ceremony at the South Punjab Education secretariat here.

Mobile library initiative was launched to maximize school children's learning capacity, to create an urge to write and strengthen their bond with books through regular visits of 'Kitab Gari' to schools, Rana Saleem Khan said.

Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazhar Ul Haq and other education department officials were present on the occasion.