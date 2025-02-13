Open Menu

MoU Signed To Promote Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:16 PM

MoU signed to promote tourism

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management to provide technical courses in tourism and hospitality at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management to provide technical courses in tourism and hospitality at Governor House.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The agreement outlines the establishment of an institution in Swat where young people will be provided with technical courses in tourism and hospitality. These courses will be offered in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmeena Bilal, Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society, Habib Malik Orakzai, and Zaheer Ahmed from the College of Tourism and Hotel Management.

Governor Kundi congratulated the institutions on signing of the agreement, calling it a historic and significant step that continues the mission of the late leader Benazir Bhutto in promoting women empowerment and youth engagement.

He said that this MoU marks the beginning of a strong partnership between the institutions, which will enhance the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and create job opportunities for the youth.

The Governor emphasized the importance of focusing on skills development, saying the global demand for a trained workforce.

He highlighted the vast economic opportunities in both tourism and hospitality sectors within the province, adding that the agreement will play a crucial role in promoting tourism and contribute to economic prosperity.

The Governor also praised the collaboration, saying that the project in Swat will benefit the Red Crescent and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management, will be beneficial for the region's underprivileged and remote areas as well.

He expressed his heartfelt congratulations for the agreement, believing it will play a significant role in the province's development and economic progress.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Artist Action Forum Peshawar met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation, including senior vice president Tariq Jamal, Shazma Haleem, Abid Hussain Lala, Fauzia Gulali, Dr. Irfan, and Ilyas, discussed the challenges faced by individuals associated with art and culture in the province. These included financial difficulties, lack of cultural programs, and inadequate platforms for artists.

The delegation urged the government to take special measures to promote art and introduce welfare projects for artists.

Governor Kundi assured full support and announced plans for an art exhibition on February 18 at the Governor House.

He also mentioned efforts to activate the Academy of Letters' Peshawar office as a center for arts and suggested establishing an instrument-making institute in the province.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the Governor's positive response, hoping for a resolution of their issues and the promotion of art and culture in the province.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

2 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

32 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

32 minutes ago
 EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

47 minutes ago
 Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

47 minutes ago
 Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arres ..

Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT

5 minutes ago
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Bo ..

Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member pane ..

Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session

5 minutes ago
 Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda ..

Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh acci ..

Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident

5 minutes ago
 XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advance ..

XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advanced facilities, enhanced service ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan