MoU signed to promote tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management to provide technical courses in tourism and hospitality at Governor House.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The agreement outlines the establishment of an institution in Swat where young people will be provided with technical courses in tourism and hospitality. These courses will be offered in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmeena Bilal, Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society, Habib Malik Orakzai, and Zaheer Ahmed from the College of Tourism and Hotel Management.

Governor Kundi congratulated the institutions on signing of the agreement, calling it a historic and significant step that continues the mission of the late leader Benazir Bhutto in promoting women empowerment and youth engagement.

He said that this MoU marks the beginning of a strong partnership between the institutions, which will enhance the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and create job opportunities for the youth.

The Governor emphasized the importance of focusing on skills development, saying the global demand for a trained workforce.

He highlighted the vast economic opportunities in both tourism and hospitality sectors within the province, adding that the agreement will play a crucial role in promoting tourism and contribute to economic prosperity.

The Governor also praised the collaboration, saying that the project in Swat will benefit the Red Crescent and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management, will be beneficial for the region's underprivileged and remote areas as well.

He expressed his heartfelt congratulations for the agreement, believing it will play a significant role in the province's development and economic progress.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Artist Action Forum Peshawar met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation, including senior vice president Tariq Jamal, Shazma Haleem, Abid Hussain Lala, Fauzia Gulali, Dr. Irfan, and Ilyas, discussed the challenges faced by individuals associated with art and culture in the province. These included financial difficulties, lack of cultural programs, and inadequate platforms for artists.

The delegation urged the government to take special measures to promote art and introduce welfare projects for artists.

Governor Kundi assured full support and announced plans for an art exhibition on February 18 at the Governor House.

He also mentioned efforts to activate the Academy of Letters' Peshawar office as a center for arts and suggested establishing an instrument-making institute in the province.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the Governor's positive response, hoping for a resolution of their issues and the promotion of art and culture in the province.

