Open Menu

MoU Signed To Protect Cultural Heritage, Promotion Of Arts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 05:47 PM

MoU signed to protect cultural heritage, promotion of arts

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Arore University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur, here on Friday to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, provide business support, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower rural women artisans in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Arore University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur, here on Friday to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, provide business support, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower rural women artisans in the region.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohammad Dital Kalhoro and AUAADH Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand formalized the partnership during a ceremony held at SRSO Complex.

The aim of this partnership was to have a positive impact on the cultural and economic development of the communities whose poverty they are working to alleviate.

Speaking at the event, SRSO CEO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said that his organization has been working for two decades to promote the products made by rural artisan women of Sindh to highlight and sell through which all the proceeds go directly to the skilled women, today not only in Pakistan but all over the world the sale of their handmade items is increasing and the demand continues to grow, he added.

He said that the expert team of Arore University and SRSO will together take this work forward in a more modern way as per the requirements of modern times.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Arore University Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand said in his address that the students associated with Arore University will be given internships in this field and in a regular and organized manner, arts and design will be further expanded in collaboration with SRSO SRSO's Chief Financial Officer, Asif Khuhro, Prof.

Dr Zameer Abro, Dr Sohail Sarhandi, Dr Samina Zia Shaikh, Nadia Samo and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, a delegation of Arora University led by its VC visited the production unit and Outlet, managed by SRSO in its main Complex and appreciated the work of SRSO.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Business Sale Sukkur Women Event All

Recent Stories

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

1 minute ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

8 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

8 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

8 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

23 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

23 minutes ago
 SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic ..

SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic office holders

53 minutes ago
 Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial ..

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial for large capacity transmissi ..

53 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

1 hour ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan