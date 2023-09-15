MoU signed to protect cultural heritage, promotion of arts

(@FahadShabbir)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Arore University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur, here on Friday to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, provide business support, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower rural women artisans in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Arore University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur, here on Friday to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, provide business support, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower rural women artisans in the region.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohammad Dital Kalhoro and AUAADH Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand formalized the partnership during a ceremony held at SRSO Complex.

The aim of this partnership was to have a positive impact on the cultural and economic development of the communities whose poverty they are working to alleviate.

Speaking at the event, SRSO CEO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said that his organization has been working for two decades to promote the products made by rural artisan women of Sindh to highlight and sell through which all the proceeds go directly to the skilled women, today not only in Pakistan but all over the world the sale of their handmade items is increasing and the demand continues to grow, he added.

He said that the expert team of Arore University and SRSO will together take this work forward in a more modern way as per the requirements of modern times.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Arore University Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand said in his address that the students associated with Arore University will be given internships in this field and in a regular and organized manner, arts and design will be further expanded in collaboration with SRSO SRSO's Chief Financial Officer, Asif Khuhro, Prof.

Dr Zameer Abro, Dr Sohail Sarhandi, Dr Samina Zia Shaikh, Nadia Samo and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, a delegation of Arora University led by its VC visited the production unit and Outlet, managed by SRSO in its main Complex and appreciated the work of SRSO.