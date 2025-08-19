Open Menu

MoU Signed To Support Police Families

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM

MoU Signed to support police families

District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpine Grammar School for education of children of police martyrs

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpine Grammar School for education of children of police martyrs.

According to the a police spokesperson, under the MoU, children of police martyrs will

get free education while children of serving police personnel will get 50% fee concession,

and those of retired police employees will also receive upto 50% fee reduction.

Recent Stories

Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward tre ..

Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward trend in global bullion markets

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hocke ..

Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 2025

9 minutes ago
 KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration an ..

KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration and compensation to be ensured: ..

6 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE

DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE

6 minutes ago
 ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges a ..

ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment

11 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Am ..

President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Ambassador, emphasizes strengthe ..

11 minutes ago
Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

11 minutes ago
 NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakista ..

NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan with Multistakeholder Dialog ..

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of C ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of CJ's bench

17 minutes ago
 PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25

PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25

17 minutes ago
 Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI oper ..

Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators

17 minutes ago
 SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan