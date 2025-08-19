MoU Signed to support police families

District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpine Grammar School for education of children of police martyrs

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpine Grammar School for education of children of police martyrs.

According to the a police spokesperson, under the MoU, children of police martyrs will

get free education while children of serving police personnel will get 50% fee concession,

and those of retired police employees will also receive upto 50% fee reduction.