MoU Signed To Synergize Efforts Towards Developing Micro, SMEs, Home Based Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:24 PM
In order to continue its journey of evolution, Krafters signs an MoU with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan to synergize efforts towards development of Micro, Small & Medium enterprises and home based workers
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In order to continue its journey of evolution, Krafters signs an MoU with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan to synergize efforts towards development of Micro, Small & Medium enterprises and home based workers.
Under the MoU both the organizations will endeavor to undertake projects and activities together with particular focus on digital financial inclusion, enterprise development and youth empowerment.
Krafters is an e-commerce platform with a developed network of over 9000 artisans and is striving to revive and sustain craft tradition and to empower artisans to live a life of respect.
As part of its App based initiative for digital financial inclusion of home based workers and SMEs under Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF) initiative, Krafters also arranged a session on "Digital Financial Inclusion" at TMA Haripur for women led enterprises of District Haripur.
The session, organized in collaboration with JazzCash, focused on the importance of digital financial inclusion, onboarding and its effects towards fostering economic growth, reducing poverty, and empowering individuals.
JazzCash team from Islamabad undertook a session on need of digital onboarding to the participants followed by registration of women led enterprises for jazz cash accounts enabling them towards financial economic empowerment.
"Digital financial inclusion plays a significant role in empowering women-led businesses, particularly in developing regions, where traditional financial systems often marginalize women entrepreneurs," observed Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO Krafters while speaking at the training session.
Krafters in partnership with JazzCash & Government Technical Teachers Training College (GTTTC) Peshawar also held a session about "Digital Financial Inclusion" for women led enterprises on GTTTC, Hayatabad Peshawar.
The event besides creating awareness on digital financial inclusion also involved on-boarding of women entrepreneurs on hashtag #kraftersapp & hashtag #Jazzcash app to lead these women towards economic empowerment.
The e-commerce platform will also provide training to IT professionals on freelancing through developing profiles on different social media platforms including Linkedin, Fiverr, X and others.
Recent Stories
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches10 minutes ago
-
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan10 minutes ago
-
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off10 minutes ago
-
Shukar Police guns down two dacoits25 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to address public problems in Balochistan: Sardar Khetran26 minutes ago
-
Education worst affected sector of militancy in merged districts: Tarakai35 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism35 minutes ago
-
President directs CAA to appoint deceased employee’s son35 minutes ago
-
3-member cattle-lifter gang busted36 minutes ago
-
Art competition highlights importance of mother, child nutrition45 minutes ago
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested45 minutes ago
-
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities of Digital Age12 minutes ago