Open Menu

MoU Signed To Synergize Efforts Towards Developing Micro, SMEs, Home Based Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:24 PM

MoU signed to synergize efforts towards developing micro, SMEs, home based workers

In order to continue its journey of evolution, Krafters signs an MoU with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan to synergize efforts towards development of Micro, Small & Medium enterprises and home based workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In order to continue its journey of evolution, Krafters signs an MoU with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan to synergize efforts towards development of Micro, Small & Medium enterprises and home based workers.

Under the MoU both the organizations will endeavor to undertake projects and activities together with particular focus on digital financial inclusion, enterprise development and youth empowerment.

Krafters is an e-commerce platform with a developed network of over 9000 artisans and is striving to revive and sustain craft tradition and to empower artisans to live a life of respect.

As part of its App based initiative for digital financial inclusion of home based workers and SMEs under Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF) initiative, Krafters also arranged a session on "Digital Financial Inclusion" at TMA Haripur for women led enterprises of District Haripur.

The session, organized in collaboration with JazzCash, focused on the importance of digital financial inclusion, onboarding and its effects towards fostering economic growth, reducing poverty, and empowering individuals.

JazzCash team from Islamabad undertook a session on need of digital onboarding to the participants followed by registration of women led enterprises for jazz cash accounts enabling them towards financial economic empowerment.

"Digital financial inclusion plays a significant role in empowering women-led businesses, particularly in developing regions, where traditional financial systems often marginalize women entrepreneurs," observed Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO Krafters while speaking at the training session.

Krafters in partnership with JazzCash & Government Technical Teachers Training College (GTTTC) Peshawar also held a session about "Digital Financial Inclusion" for women led enterprises on GTTTC, Hayatabad Peshawar.

The event besides creating awareness on digital financial inclusion also involved on-boarding of women entrepreneurs on hashtag #kraftersapp & hashtag #Jazzcash app to lead these women towards economic empowerment.

The e-commerce platform will also provide training to IT professionals on freelancing through developing profiles on different social media platforms including Linkedin, Fiverr, X and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Social Media Lead Enterprise Haripur Women Event From Government PICIC Investment Fund Jazz

Recent Stories

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

10 minutes ago
 SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

10 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

10 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

32 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

12 minutes ago
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreakin ..

Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, ..

Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pa ..

Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector

11 minutes ago
 Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Lives ..

Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan