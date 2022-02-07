UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed To Work Together On Promotion Of STEAM In Girls High School

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Malala Fund and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together on promotion of STEAM in girls high schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Malala Fund and Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to work together on promotion of STEAM in girls high schools.

Speaking on the accession, Javed Malik, the country head of Malala Fund in Pakistan said, together with ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Malala Fund would be honored to build a wider coalition bringing in private sector, start ups, media, parliamentarian and most importantly provincial governments to move towards a movement to reform entire 13000 high schools in 5-7 years.

"I know its an ambitious goal but we are determined to make it a national programme with plans, budgets and delivery monitoring," he added.

The letter of understanding (LoU) was signed by Federal secretary Education, Ms. Naheed S. Durrani and Malala Fund's Country Head Javed Malik.

