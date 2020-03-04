MoU signing ceremony between CGSS and University of the Punjab held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of the Punjab, Lahore, Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, CGSS announced here.

It was decided that CGSS and University of the Punjab will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future. Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I) - Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore and Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, (Retd) - Vice President CGSS signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

A total number of 150 students, faculty members and Deans of University of the Punjab attended the event.

Senior leadership of CGSS was also present during the occasion including Lieutenant General Khalid Maqbool, (Retd) - Former Governor of the Punjab and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Brigadier Mansoor Saeed SI(M), (Retd) Member Advisory Board CGSS, Ghulam Akbar Editor-in-Chief, National Herald Tribune and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) Executive Director CGSS, Mehreen Gul Director CGSS and Laraib Hassan Digital Media Executive CGSS.