UrduPoint.com

MoU Singed To Cooperate On Pak-China Ocean Science

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MoU singed to cooperate on Pak-China ocean science

China's National Ocean Technology Center (NOTC), Tianjin and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on ocean space planning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):China's National Ocean Technology Center (NOTC), Tianjin and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on ocean space planning.

This new relationship was formalised in a virtual signing ceremony recently, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Chen Wujun, Secretary General of NOTC, said that the MoU would be the "key to opening cooperation" between the Center and Lasbela University in the marine field.

"We hope that in the future, both sides will take ocean space planning cooperation as the starting point, carry out extensive mutual visits and exchanges, and jointly hold training courses," said Chen. "We will also work together to develop relevant information systems and observatory, and promote the construction of a joint research center on marine space planning between China and Pakistan." Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice Chancellor of LUAWMS, expressed his hope that the signing of the MoU will play an important role in the sustainable use of marine resources and improve the lives of the people of Pakistan, especially in Baluchistan.

"The MOU will help develop regional cooperation among Maritime Silk Road countries and establish a future communication and cooperation mechanism between China and Pakistan in the field of marine space planning," said Dr Dost.

Pakistan has a coast of about 1,050 kilometers long and an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of 290,000 square kilometers.

"The study of Marine Sciences has increased more than ever due to the increase of the exclusive economic zone of Pakistan from 200 to 350 nautical miles. In the face of the challenges and opportunities that may arise in the future, we need scientific research to improve our capacity to manage new issues in the oceans," Dr Dost said.

He described the MoU as a natural alliance between the two universities that have mutual interests.

Located in Baluchistan, which has the longest coastline in the country, LUAWMS is the only maritime university in Pakistan. The university is located about 500 km east of Gwadar port, the gateway to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In 2018, China Oceanic Development Foundation and LUAWMS signed an MoU on cooperation in marine space planning. In the past five years, China and Pakistan have continuously enhanced exchanges and interactions, deepened friendship and mutual trust, and reached a series of cooperation consensus.

Under the new MoU, the two sides will carry out practical cooperation in more areas to enhance the capacity of Pakistan's integrated marine and coastal zone management, improve the well-being of coastal people, support the construction of the China-Pakistan Blue Partnership, and promote the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water China Agriculture Road Gwadar Tianjin Alliance Lasbela May 2018 From Silk Road

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

4 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

15 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

15 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.