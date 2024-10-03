MOU singed to promote voluntary blood donation, human organ awareness

In a landmark move aimed at promoting voluntary blood donations and raising awareness on human organ issues, the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and the Rotary Action Group for Blood and Organ Donation Pakistan Chapter formalized their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a special ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In a landmark move aimed at promoting voluntary blood donations and raising awareness on human organ issues, the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and the Rotary Action Group for Blood and Organ Donation Pakistan Chapter formalized their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a special ceremony.

The event held in Lahore was attended by an esteemed group of dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, senior academics, and Rotary Club officials from across the country.

The MOU was signed by Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of IUCPSS, and Dr. Amna Sarwar, Country Coordinator for the Rotary Action Group for Blood and Organ Donation Pakistan Chapter.

The agreement outlines a wide range of collaborative efforts between the two organizations aimed at addressing critical health challenges and fostering a culture of voluntary service.

Under the terms of the MOU, IUCPSS and the Rotary Action Group for Blood and Organ Donation have committed to working together to establish a national network of experts.

This expert network will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices on issues related to voluntary blood donation and human organ donation.

Both organizations will collaborate on joint research initiatives and publish findings that will contribute to the national and global conversation surrounding these vital issues.

The MOU further outlines plans to organize a series of advocacy seminars, consultative workshops, conferences, and other academic activities. These events will aim to educate and engage the public, professionals, and policymakers on the importance of regular blood donation, the need for organ donors, and the ethical and legal considerations surrounding human organ donation.

In addition to academic and research activities, both organizations have committed to promoting a service network and fellowship programs throughout Pakistan. This will involve engaging communities in voluntary blood donation drives and creating opportunities for service-oriented fellowship programs across the country’s universities and community centres.

“This MOU is a significant step toward creating a healthier and more compassionate society,” said Muhammad Murtaza Noor during the signing ceremony. “By working together, we can harness the expertise of the academic and health sectors to promote a culture of voluntary blood donation and raise awareness about the critical importance of organ donation, he added.”

Dr. Amna Sarwar echoed these sentiments, adding, “Our collaboration with IUCPSS will enable us to reach more people, raise greater awareness, and create a robust support system for those who depend on regular blood donations and organ transplants. This partnership is a milestone, and we look forward to making significant strides in addressing these health challenges in Pakistan, she added.”

The partnership between IUCPSS and the Rotary Action Group will also focus on launching national campaigns that promote regular voluntary blood donations. By leveraging the vast academic network of IUCPSS and the community-based reach of Rotary, the organizations aim to build a sustainable culture of blood donation and organ donation advocacy in Pakistan.

Participants at the ceremony lauded the signing of the MOU as a timely and necessary step, Murtaza said adding that they assured full support and cooperation in achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the agreement.

“This is not just a document; it is a commitment to saving lives and improving the health of countless individuals across the country,” remarked Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab Lahore, who witnessed the occasion as chief guest.

The partnership marks a new chapter in the efforts of both IUCPSS and Rotary to tackle pressing health issues in Pakistan. Through collaborative research, academic engagements, and service initiatives, the two organizations are poised to make significant contributions to public health, particularly in the areas of blood donation and organ awareness, Murtaza Noor concluded.

