MoU Was Signed Between Punjab Police, KIPS Education System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that providing better opportunities to the children of police employees for higher education in the best institutions is among top priorities of the department.
He expressed while speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday. He said Punjab Police signed several MoUs with the renowned educational institutions in the last one year and scholarships worth Rs 850 million had been given to police personnel for the education expenses of their children.
He said that an MoU had been signed with a private organization (KIPS education system) to facilitate children of police employees in best quality education in schools and colleges and preparation of various academic tests such as MDCAT and others, under which the children of police officers will be able to complete their educational journey in the best educational institutions without any problem.
He said that according to the MoU, children of police force will get special discounts in schools, colleges, evening coaching, test preparation, key academy and various tests such as MDCAT, etc. Children of police martyrs will get free admission, 100pc discount in education expenses, 50pc discount in admission, and monthly tuition fees for children of serving and deceased employees.
Also, any deserving student, being ward of police employees, will be given a complete fee waiver on case to case basis.
As per details, Punjab Police has taken important steps for the higher education of the children of its martyrs and serving employees.
Delegation led by Abid Wazir Khan included Salman Maqsood, Asadullah Khan, Major Amjad, Osama Alam Baig, Khalid Wazir Khan and other personalities.
