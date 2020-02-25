MoU with KSA in offing to formalize manpower export: OP&HRD

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:37 PM

Pakistan is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to formalize export of its manpower which envisaged the gulf state as prospective employment destinatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to formalize export of its manpower which envisaged the gulf state as prospective employment destination.

"The MoU is likely to be signed during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia," a senior officer in the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) told APP on Tuesday.

After the signing of MoU, Pakistani emigrants choosing Saudi Arabia as a potential destination for employment would start getting Standardized Labour Contract (SLC) from their employers.

He said the agreement, once signed, would help evolve a mechanism for early dispute resolution between Pakistani laborers and their foreign employers.

It would also help both countries in exploring new avenues in the field of workforce.

To a query, he said Pakistan's manpower export through 'Musaned', a digital platform launched by the Kingdom to facilitate the labor recruitment process and ensure the protection of workers' rights, would also become possible after signing of this agreement.

