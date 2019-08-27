Moula Bux Chandio for dumping the politics on garbage

The Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, has emphasized the need of ending politics on garbage in Karachi and called upon the KMC management to resolve the issues with sincere efforts

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said that PPP never received the charge of KMC to resolve the civic issues being faced by the citizens of mini Pakistan but whenever the PPP provincial government received opportunity in the past, it carried out de-silting of sewerage lines and fished out the sand bags and other blockades tossed up by vested interests to achieve their goals.

It is the responsibility of those who are enjoying the charge of KMC to make the city clean from garbage instead of leveling allegations, he said and added that despite availability of required manpower and resources, the politics on garbage was being promoted aimed at misleading and misguiding citizens of the metropolis.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio said the current situation demands need of creating unity among all ranks in order to meet the challenges being faced by the country.

It is the responsibility of the government to step forward and make efforts in this direction, he said and maintained that criticism on policies of government was the right of opposition and the government cannot deprive the opposition from that right.

He said that the prisons were not new for PPP leaders and workers, however the former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur should be allowed clinical examinations , if they needed.