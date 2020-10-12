UrduPoint.com
Moulana Adil's Murder Was Conspiracy To Spread Sectarian Violence In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:55 PM

Moulana Adil's murder was conspiracy to spread sectarian violence in Pakistan

The President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjehati Council Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair Monday condemned brutal murder of Moulana Dr. Adil Khan in Karachi and termed his killing an international conspiracy aimed at spreading sectarian violence in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjehati Council Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair Monday condemned brutal murder of Moulana Dr. Adil Khan in Karachi and termed his killing an international conspiracy aimed at spreading sectarian violence in the country.

Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair demanded of the government to arrest killers and their facilitators without any delay so that conspiracy to spread sectarian disharmony in the country could be stopped.

All ulema belonging to different school of thoughts should be united to foil anti islam conspiracy being hatched by enemies of Islam, Dr.

Zubair said and vowed that Mili Yekjehati Council would play its role in creating sectarian harmony among all sects to foil nefarious designs of our enemies.

Anti Muslim and anti Pakistan forces are engaged in creating religious intolerance and sectarian hatred in the society to serve their interests, he said and urged upon ulema and religious scholars to organize joint conferences and seminars to create unity among all sects so that nefarious designs of international conspirators could be defeated.

