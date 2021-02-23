Moulana Azad for promoting religious harmony, brotherhood in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday underlined the need for promoting religious harmony, brotherhood in the country and said he would do utmost efforts to keep all Ulemas on board on all religious matters for stronger Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir said efforts would be made to unite ulema of all schools of thought and take them along with regard to promoting brotherhood, religious harmony and peace which the country currently direly needed to overcome challenges that the society was facing.

He said that "Pagham-e-Pakistan" was joint narrative of all schools of thought under which Ulemas were striving to promote peace, religious harmony and strengthening unity.

Under "Pagham-e-Pakistan" he said all Ulemas would be taken on board over moon sighting and decisions would be made in light of testimonies and Sharia.

In this regard, he said that modern technology would be utilized and help would be sought from religious affairs ministry, science and technology ministries, meteorological department and SPARCO department.

He said all committee members would be taken on board and Ruet-e-Hilal would be source of unity and harmony in the country.

Appreciating the role of the security forces, he said the country's armed forces had rendered supreme and matchless sacrifices for the sake of motherland and Ulemas would support them at all fronts.

The press conference was attended by Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Rohullah Madni, Maulana Jalil and others.